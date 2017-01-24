Too Early to Junk Auto Retailers on R...

Too Early to Junk Auto Retailers on Report of Amazon Parts Push

10 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Amazon.com Inc.'s reported push into the auto parts retail sector spooked investors on Monday, sending shares of several auto retailers down, but analysts say the market might be overestimating the threat. The 20-member BI North America Automotive Retail Competitive Peers Index fell to its lowest since Jan. 3 after the New York Post reported Amazon has signed contracts with auto parts makers in recent months.

