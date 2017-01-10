To stand out at Super Bowl LI, ads are going for stunts
This image from video provided by Hyundai Motor America shows former NFL football player and current assistant coach Mike Singletary in Hyundai's Super Bowl ad teaser. Advertisers are ramping up their marketing stunts to try to stand out from the crowd during the biggest live TV event of the year, when the Atlanta Falcons will take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
