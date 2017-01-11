Tips to Get Organized, Set Priorities...

Tips to Get Organized, Set Priorities and Be More Efficient

Read more: Tehachapi News

You need to adopt personal strategies for making sure everything gets done -- whether that's running a business or keeping the household organized. To help, Staples has teamed with entrepreneurs and bloggers as part of its #makemorehappen campaign, to share some top tips and tricks from these experts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Chicago, IL

