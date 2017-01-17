Tiffany feels the Trump effect on 5th...

Tiffany feels the Trump effect on 5th Avenue

In this Monday, May 19, 2014, file photo, shoppers walk by Tiffany & Company's Fifth Avenue store in New York. Tiffany says sales at its flagship New York store on Fifth Avenue have been hurt by traffic disruptions caused by its next-door neighbor, Trump Tower.

