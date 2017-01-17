Thee publishers and Apple reach deal ...

Thee publishers and Apple reach deal to sell ebooks at a discount

19 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Three major publishers have signed an agreement with Canadian competition authorities that will permit retailers to sell the ebooks they publish at a discount - a practice limited in some of their contracts. Publishers Holtzbrinck , Simon & Schuster, and Hachette signed the agreement with the Competition Bureau, as has Apple, an ebook retailer.

