The risk of being killed by a foreign-born terrorist is...
In the past 41 years, no American has been killed on US soil by a terrorist from any of the seven countries included in President Donald Trump's controversial executive order on immigration. That's one of the findings of a comprehensive look at foreign terror on US soil analyzed by Alex Nowrasteh of the libertarian Cato Institute.
