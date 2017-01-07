The Limited just shut all of its stores
The Limited, a once-popular women's clothing brand that offers casual attire and workwear, no longer has any storefronts. On Saturday, a message on the store's website read, "We're sad to say that all The Limited stores nationwide have officially closed their doors.
