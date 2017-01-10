Target Plans Phone Payment Service

13 hrs ago Read more: NewsFactor

Shoppers will be able to use their phones to pay in Target stores later this year, but it won't necessarily be with Apple Pay or Android Pay. Instead, Target plans to introduce mobile payment features to one or more of its own apps, the retailer's Chief Information and Digital Officer Michael McNamara told Recode last week at a National Retail Federation conference in New York City.

