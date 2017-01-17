Target lowers 4Q profit and sales outlook
Target cut its fourth-quarter profit and sales outlook after the discounter says it had sluggish holiday sales and traffic in its stores that offset a surging online business. Its shares fell nearly 4 percent in premarket trading and shares of several other major retailers such as Kohl's and Macy's also fell.
