Supermarket Shares Dip After Trump Threatens Mexico Trade

13 hrs ago

Shares of U.S. supermarket operators fell on Friday as President Donald Trump kept up his criticism of Mexico, which is a major supplier of produce and other foods for U.S. consumers. A day after the White House suggested that the United States could impose a 20 percent tax on goods from Mexico, shares of both Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Kroger Co.

