Supermarket Shares Dip After Trump Threatens Mexico Trade
Shares of U.S. supermarket operators fell on Friday as President Donald Trump kept up his criticism of Mexico, which is a major supplier of produce and other foods for U.S. consumers. A day after the White House suggested that the United States could impose a 20 percent tax on goods from Mexico, shares of both Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Kroger Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|16 hr
|Marti
|145
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Thu
|susan
|996
|Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09)
|Thu
|Joe Balls
|572
|Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07)
|Jan 25
|CuntyMcTwatterson
|197
|Luxury homes sales surge in the GTA: Sotheby's
|Jan 22
|like
|1
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|Jan 21
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Jan 20
|Trixi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC