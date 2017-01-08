Stores Endure Weak Holiday as Ecommerce Gains
Initial holiday sales figures pointed to a tougher season for retailers with department stores Macy's, J.C. Penney and Kohl's reporting declines due to a shift toward online shopping. Macy's share price slid 14 percent on Thursday after the company reported comparable sales fell 2.1 percent in November and December compared with the same period last year.
