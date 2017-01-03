Somber Department Store Holiday Seaso...

Somber Department Store Holiday Season Casts Pall Over 2017

A cheerless holiday season is rolling over into the new year for department stores, with bad news from Macy's and Kohl's dragging down the entire sector. Both reported falling sales at established stores during the crucial holiday season late Wednesday and shares are under heavy pressure in early trading Thursday.

