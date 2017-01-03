Somber Department Store Holiday Season Casts Pall Over 2017
A cheerless holiday season is rolling over into the new year for department stores, with bad news from Macy's and Kohl's dragging down the entire sector. Both reported falling sales at established stores during the crucial holiday season late Wednesday and shares are under heavy pressure in early trading Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Holmes County Herald.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sears and Kmart stores in Columbus are closing
|10 hr
|Larry
|1
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|12 hr
|Heldi
|99
|Giant Eagle closures
|Wed
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10)
|Dec 31
|trailer park 4 tt...
|7
|Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15)
|Dec 31
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|12
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 30
|Tonyajean
|138
|Diary of a Retail Zombie
|Dec 29
|DOARZ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC