Sobeys' parent company Empire names new CEO
Board members for Empire, the parent company of Sobeys, have appointed Michael Medline as president and chief executive officer of the company. Medline will also serve on the board of directors of Empire, the company stated in a release issued about Medline's appointment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|3 hr
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|3 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende...
|14 hr
|TomInElPaso
|98
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|18 hr
|Nickey
|989
|The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for...
|23 hr
|UseYourBrain
|1
|Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m...
|Wed
|BWT
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Wed
|Lora carnahan
|141
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC