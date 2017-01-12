Sobeys' parent company Empire names n...

Sobeys' parent company Empire names new CEO

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Amherst Daily News

Board members for Empire, the parent company of Sobeys, have appointed Michael Medline as president and chief executive officer of the company. Medline will also serve on the board of directors of Empire, the company stated in a release issued about Medline's appointment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) 3 hr is more trouble c... 16
News Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos... 3 hr anonymous 1
News Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende... 14 hr TomInElPaso 98
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) 18 hr Nickey 989
News The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for... 23 hr UseYourBrain 1
News Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m... Wed BWT 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Wed Lora carnahan 141
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,929 • Total comments across all topics: 277,870,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC