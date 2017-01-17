Shoppers Drug Mart campaign raises money for women's health care at Langley hospital
Three Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Langley are giving donations from their Grow Women's Health campaign to the Colposcopy Clinic at Langley Memorial Hospital. A total of $6,273 raised by the Murrayville, Aldergrove and Willoughby stores will go towards helping women detect cervical cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|13 hr
|Big b
|144
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|Wed
|whydidthechickenc...
|1
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Tue
|Interested-at-Lowes
|1
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Jan 16
|Frogface Kate
|14
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Jan 15
|Jackazz
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jan 15
|Help me
|990
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC