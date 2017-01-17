Rick Gomez is Target's chief marketing officer
New York a Target says it is promoting Rick Gomez to executive vice president and chief marketing officer as the Minneapolis discounter looks to reverse traffic declines at its stores. Gomez, who joined Target in 2013 as senior vice president of marketing, succeeds Jeff Jones effective Jan. 29. Jones left last August to take a job at ride-hailing company Uber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|16 hr
|The Peoples Media
|103
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Wed
|Big b
|144
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|Wed
|whydidthechickenc...
|1
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Tue
|Interested-at-Lowes
|1
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Jan 16
|Frogface Kate
|14
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Jan 15
|Jackazz
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jan 15
|Help me
|990
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC