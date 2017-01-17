Retailer starting layoffs at home
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. has started laying off employees at the corporate level, following up on previously revealed plans to eliminate positions to help control costs and improve efficiency. Multiple sources confirmed a round of cuts took place Friday at the company's home office in Bentonville.
