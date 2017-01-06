Retail Companies "Death Watch" List for 2017
Buffeted by structural changes such as the explosion of e-commerce, weak consumer numbers, and an increasingly selective customer base, 2016 saw an epidemic of retailer bankruptcies. A full 30 major retail brands, including American Apparel and Staples Inc., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Money Morning.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sears and Kmart stores in Columbus are closing
|22 hr
|Jack
|2
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Heldi
|99
|Giant Eagle closures
|Wed
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10)
|Dec 31
|trailer park 4 tt...
|7
|Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15)
|Dec 31
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|12
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 30
|Tonyajean
|138
|Diary of a Retail Zombie
|Dec 29
|DOARZ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC