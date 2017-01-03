Reports: Macy's cutting 10,000 jobs, closing stores
Macy's is cutting more than 10,000 jobs and closing dozens of stores after a disappointing holiday season, The Associated Press and the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. "We are closing locations that are unproductive or are no longer robust shopping destinations due to changes in the local retail shopping landscape, as well as monetizing locations with highly valued real estate," CEO Terry Lundgren told the Wall Street Journal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giant Eagle closures
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10)
|Dec 31
|trailer park 4 tt...
|7
|Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15)
|Dec 31
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|12
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Dec 31
|The Peoples Media
|97
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 30
|Tonyajean
|138
|Diary of a Retail Zombie
|Dec 29
|DOARZ
|1
|Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09)
|Dec 28
|Judy
|10
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC