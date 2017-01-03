Reports: Macy's cutting 10,000 jobs, closing stores

Macy's is cutting more than 10,000 jobs and closing dozens of stores after a disappointing holiday season, The Associated Press and the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. "We are closing locations that are unproductive or are no longer robust shopping destinations due to changes in the local retail shopping landscape, as well as monetizing locations with highly valued real estate," CEO Terry Lundgren told the Wall Street Journal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.