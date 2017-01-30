Recent Research Analysts' Ratings Upd...

Recent Research Analysts' Ratings Updates for Marks and Spencer Group Plc

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marks and Spencer Group Plc : 1/25/2017 - Marks and Spencer Group Plc had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a GBX 370 price target on the stock.

