Puppy abandoned at Dunwoody Dillard's...

Puppy abandoned at Dunwoody Dillard's adopted by store's assistant manager

15 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

A puppy that was abandoned by a man after he walked into the Dillard's location in Dunwoody and left the dog in a crate has a new home after the store's assistant manager agreed to adopt him. According to the post, store surveillance footage captured a man walking into the store.

