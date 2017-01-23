Publix, designed to resemble 'southern factory,' to open at Berry Farms in Franklin
Publix Super Markets is proud to announce the opening of the new Berry Farms Town Center store, Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 a.m. Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson will be on hand to bring greetings during the 6:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony. The design details of the new Publix building embrace the architectural heritage of Franklin by incorporating a piece of Franklin history.
