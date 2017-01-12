Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heire...

Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress discloses donations

A pro-Trump PAC linked to L.L. Bean heiress Linda Bean is now reporting donations it never disclosed to the federal government last year. The amended filings by Making Maine Great Again LLC say Bean donated $30,000, not $60,000 as the political action committee originally reported.

