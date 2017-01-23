President of struggling Banana Republic to depart
The search is on for a new president of Banana Republic, which has had a hard time finding its footing amid dismal same-store sales results. Gap Inc. said Tuesday that company veteran Andi Owen, global brand president for Banana Republic, will leave the retailer in late February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|19 hr
|Susan
|995
|Luxury homes sales surge in the GTA: Sotheby's
|Jan 22
|like
|1
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|Jan 21
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Jan 20
|Trixi
|2
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 19
|The Peoples Media
|103
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 18
|Big b
|144
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Jan 16
|Frogface Kate
|14
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC