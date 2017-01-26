Popular retailer H&M to open location at Wyoming Valley Mall
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE Shoppers walk in front of an H&M store on in San Jose, Calif. The clothing retailer will be opening in the old Finish Line location at the Wyoming Valley Mall.
