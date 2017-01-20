Party's Over for British Retail

Party's Over for British Retail

After the Brexit vote, Christmas was always going to be the British consumer's last hurrah. Official data today makes it look like the party never even got started.  The volume of goods sold in December fell 1.9 percent from November, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday, the biggest drop since April 2012.

