Martin A. Jarosick Named Vice President, Investor Relations at CF Industries
Prior to joining CF Industries, Mr. Jarosick served as vice president, investor relations and treasurer at Axiall Corporation, responsible for investor relations strategy and execution as well as the strategic planning process. Before Axiall, he held various positions in treasury, strategic planning, and investor relations with The Home Depot and Progress Energy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|4 hr
|Licks5329
|16
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Sun
|Jackazz
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Sun
|Help me
|990
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|5
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan 13
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende...
|Jan 12
|TomInElPaso
|98
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC