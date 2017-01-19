Manassas police charged Jenkins in $13,000 jewelry heist
Larceny - Arrest At approximately 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2017, Manassas City Police responded to Pink House Antiques & Collectables, located at 9201 Prescott Ave, in reference to a shoplifting that had just occurred. A store employee told officers that an adult male subject entered the store and inquired about some jewelry.
