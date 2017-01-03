Macy's To Close Iconic Downtown Minne...

Macy's To Close Iconic Downtown Minneapolisa

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

A shopping landmark in downtown Minneapolis is closing. Macy's Inc. said Wednesday it is selling the store, ending more than a century of department store retailing in the heart of Minnesota's largest city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sears and Kmart stores in Columbus are closing 1 hr Larry 1
News Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08) 3 hr Heldi 99
News Giant Eagle closures 17 hr They cannot kill ... 7
News CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10) Dec 31 trailer park 4 tt... 7
News Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15) Dec 31 The TRUMP of Trolls 12
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Dec 30 Tonyajean 138
Diary of a Retail Zombie Dec 29 DOARZ 1
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,589 • Total comments across all topics: 277,628,466

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC