LL Bean on defensive after Linda Bean...

LL Bean on defensive after Linda Bean's political donation

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Shoppers leave the L.L. Bean retail store in Freeport, Maine, on Wednesday, March 16, 2016. Shoppers leave the L.L. Bean retail store in Freeport, Maine, on Wednesday, March 16, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende... 14 hr Choto 88
News Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08) Mon The Peoples Media 100
News Sears and Kmart stores in Columbus are closing Jan 6 Jack 2
News Giant Eagle closures Jan 4 They cannot kill ... 7
News CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10) Dec 31 trailer park 4 tt... 7
News Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15) Dec 31 The TRUMP of Trolls 12
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Dec 30 Tonyajean 138
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,079 • Total comments across all topics: 277,783,574

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC