LaMarr Barnes Named as Ceo U.S. Water Services, Inc.
U.S. Water announced today that LaMarr Barnes has been named Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Water Services , a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLETE, Inc. . Barnes has more than 25 years of experience in industrial water treatment and technology management.
