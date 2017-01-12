L.L. Bean Opens New Maine Facility to...

L.L. Bean Opens New Maine Facility to Keep Up with Demand for Duck Boots

L.L. Bean is increasing production of its duck boots in Maine with a new manufacturing facility as demand for the boots increases. a "110,000-square-foot building and plans to install a third injection-molding machine to manufacture the [boot's] rubber soles," and it will also add 100 additional employees in 2017.

