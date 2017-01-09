L.L. Bean faces boycott for family member donation to Trump PAC
L.L. Bean found itself under threat of boycott from activists after Linda Bean, granddaughter of founder Leon Leonwood Bean and a member of the company's board of directors, donated to a pro-Donald Trump political action committee. It's the latest brand to drift into a blizzard of political vitriol over a perceived stance on the Republican president-elect's politics.
