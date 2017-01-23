Kroger stores hiring 10,000 employees nationwide
Kroger is hiring. The grocery store announced today it is looking to fill an estimated 10,000 permanent positions in its supermarkets across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.
