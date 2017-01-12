Kroger begins online ordering at West Virginia grocery
The Kroger grocery chain says it has begun online ordering in West Virginia at its market in Barboursville. Customers can order groceries by computer or mobile device then pick them up at store curbside the same day without leaving their vehicles.
