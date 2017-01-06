JC Penney Holiday Sales Drop 1% in Latest Setback to Retail
J.C. Penney Co. Inc. reported a decline in same-store sales for November and December, the latest department store chain to reflect the malaise in the sector as shoppers increasingly eschew brick-and-mortar stores and shop online.
