JC Penney Holiday Sales Drop 1% in La...

JC Penney Holiday Sales Drop 1% in Latest Setback to Retail

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News Max

J.C. Penney Co. Inc. reported a decline in same-store sales for November and December, the latest department store chain to reflect the malaise in the sector as shoppers increasingly eschew brick-and-mortar stores and shop online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sears and Kmart stores in Columbus are closing Fri Jack 2
News Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08) Thu Heldi 99
News Giant Eagle closures Wed They cannot kill ... 7
News CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10) Dec 31 trailer park 4 tt... 7
News Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15) Dec 31 The TRUMP of Trolls 12
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Dec 30 Tonyajean 138
Diary of a Retail Zombie Dec 29 DOARZ 1
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,611 • Total comments across all topics: 277,689,767

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC