Israel's national library acquires famed Judaica collection
The National Library of Israel said Thursday it has acquired what is considered the world's greatest private collection of Hebrew books and manuscripts. The Valmadonna Trust Library contains some 10,000 items - including a 15th century copy of the Hebrew Bible and one of the only two surviving copies of a 16th century Passover manuscript from Prague.
