Insider Selling: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) Director Sells $245,250.00 in Stock
Ingles Markets, Incorporated Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $245,250.00.
