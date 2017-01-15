HSN, Inc. (HSNI) Upgraded to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "HSNi owns and operates, through its subsidiaries, HSN, a retailer and interactive lifestyle network offering a broad assortment of products through television home shopping programming on the HSN television network and HSN.com. HSN strives to transform the shopping experience by incorporating experts, entertainment, inspiration, solutions, tips and ideas in connection with the sale of products through the HSN television network and HSN.com.

