How a Millennial Mindset Is Helping This 116-Year-Old Retailer
At a store in Vancouver, shoppers can get restaurant recommendations and sightseeing suggestions from a concierge. They can get a party-worthy coiffure, engage in one-on-ones with personal stylists in a private shopping suite, and have purchases delivered downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Advertising Age.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to have the lowest price amoung popular ret...
|23 hr
|eugenek1
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Sat
|Dgformeremp83
|997
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
|Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Joe Balls
|572
|Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07)
|Jan 25
|CuntyMcTwatterson
|197
|Luxury homes sales surge in the GTA: Sotheby's
|Jan 22
|like
|1
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|Jan 21
|Alvin Boss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC