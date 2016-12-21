Hills sells right to make and sell Hi...

Hills sells right to make and sell Hills Hoist clotheslines

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: The Age

Australian company Hills has sold the right to make and sell Hills Hoist clotheslines after concluding it could not make money from the iconic product. The ASX-listed company outsourced its gardening and laundry products business to Woolworths in 2014 under a licensing arrangement that saw Hills Hoists and other products sold through Woolworths' Masters stores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10) Dec 31 trailer park 4 tt... 7
News Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15) Dec 31 The TRUMP of Trolls 12
News Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08) Dec 31 The Peoples Media 97
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Dec 30 Tonyajean 138
Diary of a Retail Zombie Dec 29 DOARZ 1
News Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09) Dec 28 Judy 10
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... Dec 26 Show and Tail 41
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,483 • Total comments across all topics: 277,548,344

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC