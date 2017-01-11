High-end home sales in Toronto set to...

High-end home sales in Toronto set to dominate for 3rd year: Sotheby's

18 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Sotheby's International Realty Canada says Toronto is poised to lead the country in high-end home sales for the third consecutive year. The latest report from the realtor showed sales of homes worth $1 million or more in the Greater Toronto Area rose 77 per cent last year compared to 2015, with a total of 19,692 properties sold.

