High-end home sales in Toronto set to dominate for 3rd year: Sotheby's
Sotheby's International Realty Canada says Toronto is poised to lead the country in high-end home sales for the third consecutive year. The latest report from the realtor showed sales of homes worth $1 million or more in the Greater Toronto Area rose 77 per cent last year compared to 2015, with a total of 19,692 properties sold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende...
|47 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|95
|Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m...
|2 hr
|BWT
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|8 hr
|Lora carnahan
|141
|Sears and Kmart stores in Columbus are closing
|20 hr
|GJ Porjey
|3
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 9
|The Peoples Media
|100
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10)
|Dec 31
|trailer park 4 tt...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC