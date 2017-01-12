Hennepin County to pay off Target Field debt a decade early
Hennepin County still is on pace to pay off Target Field debt a decade ahead of schedule, officials said last week. The $555 million ballpark and its surrounding infrastructure were built with $350 million in funding from the county, or $675 million total with interest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|4 hr
|Jackazz
|1
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|5 hr
|VetnorsGate
|14
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|14 hr
|Help me
|990
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Maw1
|5
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Sat
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan 13
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende...
|Jan 12
|TomInElPaso
|98
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC