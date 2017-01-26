Help Pottsgrove Win Follett Challenge Prize
The Pottsgrove School District, considered a winning educational institution in the eyes of many, now hopes to win a valuable prize on an even bigger stage. The Board of School Directors during its meeting Tuesday urged district residents to vote daily through Friday and support Pottsgrove in the national Follett Challenge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
