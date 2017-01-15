GameStop Reserves All of Its Initial Nintendo Switch Allocation
GameStop, a family of specialty retail brands that makes the most popular technologies affordable and simple, has reserved all of its first allotment of Nintendo Switch systems. On Friday, the retailer began taking reservations for the Nintendo Switch online and in its more than 3,900 stores nationwide.
