Former Wal-Mart Executive Hired as Family Dollar President
Dollar Tree Inc. announced Friday the promotion of Gary Philbin to enterprise president and the addition of Duncan Mac Naughton as president and chief operating officer of Family Dollar, which it acquired in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sears and Kmart stores in Columbus are closing
|Fri
|Jack
|2
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 5
|Heldi
|99
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10)
|Dec 31
|trailer park 4 tt...
|7
|Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15)
|Dec 31
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|12
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 30
|Tonyajean
|138
|Diary of a Retail Zombie
|Dec 29
|DOARZ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC