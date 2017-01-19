Fledgling Pennsylvania mall sells for...

Fledgling Pennsylvania mall sells for whopping $100

The winning bid for the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills mall in Tarentum was made on the behalf of lenders who were in control of the once-sprawling facility after Wells Fargo foreclosed on it in 2015, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette . The newspaper reported that the fate of the property is still up in the air.

