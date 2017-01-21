First Family Settles Into White House Life

The first family is also adjusting to life in their new roles as first lady, first sons, first daughters and first grandchildren. Following the inaugural ball festivities Friday night, Tiffany and boyfriend Ross Mechanic; Donald Jr., wife Vanessa and daughter Kai; and Eric and wife Lara split off from the presidential motorcade and headed to the Trump International Hotel DC, where they were spotted celebrating the day with a midnight balloon drop with friends and family.

