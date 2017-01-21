First Family Settles Into White House Life
The first family is also adjusting to life in their new roles as first lady, first sons, first daughters and first grandchildren. Following the inaugural ball festivities Friday night, Tiffany and boyfriend Ross Mechanic; Donald Jr., wife Vanessa and daughter Kai; and Eric and wife Lara split off from the presidential motorcade and headed to the Trump International Hotel DC, where they were spotted celebrating the day with a midnight balloon drop with friends and family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luxury homes sales surge in the GTA: Sotheby's
|3 hr
|like
|1
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|Sat
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Fri
|Sargent-07
|994
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Fri
|Trixi
|2
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 19
|The Peoples Media
|103
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 18
|Big b
|144
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Jan 16
|Frogface Kate
|14
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC