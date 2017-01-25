The Central District of California held that Section 533 of the Insurance Code eliminated any potential for coverage for suit under the state False Claims Act. On January 4, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California held that California's Insurance Code precluded AIG Specialty Insurance Company from reimbursing $15 million in defense expenses incurred by Office Depot in defending a False Claims Act suit.

