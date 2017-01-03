Ex-RadioShack Lender Starts Firm to B...

Ex-RadioShack Lender Starts Firm to Bet on Retail Turmoil

A former lender to RadioShack Corp. and a one-time chief executive officer of Frederick's of Hollywood are teaming up to provide a new source of funding to retailers, aiming to capitalize on upheaval at shopping malls. Andy Moser and Thomas J. Lynch, two industry veterans, are starting a Boston-based firm called Scargo Hill Capital that will make asset-based loans to consumer companies.

