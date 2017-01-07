Evergreen Park murder suspect killed ...

Evergreen Park murder suspect killed in shootout with police on Metra train in Deerfield

14 hrs ago

Officers with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force shot and killed a man during a shootout on a Metra train in north suburban Deerfield late Friday night. Police say the task force was tracking the man in connection with a murder that took place Thursday night in Evergreen Park.

Chicago, IL

